De Cornelis Prulcollectie 4: Waiting for a train

Willekeurige Greep nr.4 levert She even woke me up to say goodbye van Jerry Lee Lewis uit 1969 op. Hiervan kies ik zijn versie van Waiting for a train van Jimmie Rodgers – honky tonk compleet met jodel (die was eigenlijk taboe in Nashville in die dagen).
All around the water tank, waiting for a train
A thousand miles away from home, sleeping in the rain
I walked up to a brakeman just to give him a line of talk
He said “If you got money, boy, I’ll see that you don’t walk
I haven’t got a nickel, not a penny can I show
“Get off, get off, you railroad bum” and slammed the boxcar door
He put me off in Texas, a state I dearly love
The wide open spaces all around me, the moon and the stars up above
Nobody seems to want me, or lend me a helping hand
I’m on my way from Frisco, going back to Dixieland
My pocket book is empty and my heart is full of pain
I’m a thousand miles away from home just waiting for a train
– Uitgelichte afbeelding geplukt van Flickr