De Cornelis Prulcollectie 4: Waiting for a train

Willekeurige Greep nr.4 levert She even woke me up to say goodbye van Jerry Lee Lewis uit 1969 op. Hiervan kies ik zijn versie van Waiting for a train van Jimmie Rodgers – honky tonk compleet met jodel (die was eigenlijk taboe in Nashville in die dagen).

All around the water tank, waiting for a train

A thousand miles away from home, sleeping in the rain

I walked up to a brakeman just to give him a line of talk

He said “If you got money, boy, I’ll see that you don’t walk

I haven’t got a nickel, not a penny can I show

“Get off, get off, you railroad bum” and slammed the boxcar door

He put me off in Texas, a state I dearly love

The wide open spaces all around me, the moon and the stars up above

Nobody seems to want me, or lend me a helping hand

I’m on my way from Frisco, going back to Dixieland

My pocket book is empty and my heart is full of pain

I’m a thousand miles away from home just waiting for a train

