De Cornelis Prulcollectie 31, slot: Shake me, wake me, when it’s over

Willekeurige en afsluitende greep 31 levert Searching for the dolphins van Al Wilson op, de zwarte zanger, niet de vaste zanger van Cannes Heat. Ik kies dit nummer, oorspronkelijk van de Four Tops.

All through this long and sleepless night

I hear my neighbors talking (She don’t love him)

Saying that out of my life

Into another’s arms you’ll soon be walking

Somebody shake me, wake me when it’s over

Somebody tell me that I’m dreamin’

And wake me when its over

They say our love ain’t what it used to be

And everyone knows but me

I close my ears not wanting to hear

But the words are loud and clear

Through these walls so thin

I hear my neighbors when

They say “She don’t love him, she don’t love him”

They say my heart’s in danger

‘Cause you’re leaving me

For the love of a stranger

Somebody shake me, wake me when it’s over

Somebody tell me that I’m dreamin’

And wake me when its over

Girl you’re what my heart desires

My whole world you inspire

I can’t bear to be losing you

‘Cause I’ve loved you my whole life through

Restlessly I pace the floor

Listening to my neighbors criticize

What a fool I am not to realize

You don’t want me by your side

As the tears stream down my face

I can’t believe I’ve been replaced

If I’ve ever ever dreamed before

Somebody tell me I’m dreaming now

I said shake me, wake me somebody when it’s over

Somebody tell me that I’m dreaming

And wake me when it’s over

C’mon wake me, shake me somebody



1968

