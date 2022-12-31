De Cornelis Prulcollectie 31, slot: Shake me, wake me, when it’s over

Willekeurige en afsluitende greep 31 levert Searching for the dolphins van Al Wilson op, de zwarte zanger, niet de vaste zanger van Cannes Heat. Ik kies dit nummer, oorspronkelijk van de Four Tops.
All through this long and sleepless night
I hear my neighbors talking (She don’t love him)
Saying that out of my life
Into another’s arms you’ll soon be walking
Somebody shake me, wake me when it’s over
Somebody tell me that I’m dreamin’
And wake me when its over
They say our love ain’t what it used to be
And everyone knows but me
I close my ears not wanting to hear
But the words are loud and clear
Through these walls so thin
I hear my neighbors when
They say “She don’t love him, she don’t love him”
They say my heart’s in danger
‘Cause you’re leaving me
For the love of a stranger
Somebody shake me, wake me when it’s over
Somebody tell me that I’m dreamin’
And wake me when its over
Girl you’re what my heart desires
My whole world you inspire
I can’t bear to be losing you
‘Cause I’ve loved you my whole life through
Restlessly I pace the floor
Listening to my neighbors criticize
What a fool I am not to realize
You don’t want me by your side
As the tears stream down my face
I can’t believe I’ve been replaced
If I’ve ever ever dreamed before
Somebody tell me I’m dreaming now
I said shake me, wake me somebody when it’s over
Somebody tell me that I’m dreaming
And wake me when it’s over
C’mon wake me, shake me somebody
1968
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By http://www.shallownation.com/2008/04/23/soul-singer-al-wilson-1939-2008-video-tribute/, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37362667