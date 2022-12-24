De Cornelis Prulcollectie 24: San Antonio Rose

Greep nr. 24 levert A tribute to the best damn fiddle player in the world (or, my salute to Bob Wills) van Merle Haggard and the Strangers op.

Is het origineel eigenlijk al langsgeweest? Zoniet, dan komt het nog.

Toen dit in 1970 uitkwam stond Haggard nog bekend als uiterst rechtse rakker, ook al werd zijn Okie opgepikt door zangers die juist aan de andere kant stonden – het werd als ironisch behandeld.

Niet alleen naar mijn mening heeft hij zich later – zal ik maar zeggen – gerehabiliteerd…

Deep within my heart

Lies a melody,

A song of old San Antone,

Where in dreams I live

With a memory,

Beneath the stars all alone.

Well, it was there I found

Beside the Alamo

Enchantment strange as the

Blue up above,

For that moonlit pass

That only he would know

Still hears my broken song of love.

Moon in all your splendor,

Known only to my heart,

Call back my rose,

Rose of San Antone!

Lips so sweet and tender,

Like petals fallin apart,

Speak once again of my love, my own

Broken song,

Empty words I know

Still live in my heart all alone,

For that moonlit pass by the Alamo,

And rose my rose of San Antone!

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Capitol Records – This file was derived from: Merle Haggard in 1975.JPG:, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26083396