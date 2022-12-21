De Cornelis Prulcollectie 21: No sad songs

Willekeurige Greep nr.21 heeft ook al een opmerkelijke uitkomst: de lp Goin’ to Memphis, toegeschreven aan Paul Revere and the Riaders fest. Mark Lindsay. In feite komt de band er niet aan te pas, alleen zanger Mark Lindsay, die later solo zou gaan, op één track na die dan ook niet in Memphis onder leiding van Chips Moman is opgenomen.

Soul van een band waarvan je het niet verwacht. Of eh, niet van de band dan.

Dit nummer is geschreven door Darryl Carter en oorspronkelijk op de plaat gezet door Oscar Toney Jr. Het is weer een heel andere No sad songs.

I’ve been lookin’ oh so long

I thought that love would never come along

All I could hear was those sad, sad songs

You came along, and now they’re gone

No sad songs for me (No sad songs for me)

You showed me how, baby, love can be (No sad songs for me)

No, no sad song, no sad song (No sad songs for me)

No sad song for me

You said in the future I would find

All the joys in life that should be mine

And the Lord knows I bless the day

The day you took those sad songs away

No sad songs for me (No sad songs for me)

Showed me how, baby, love can be (No sad songs for me)

No sad song, no sad song (No sad songs for me)

No sad song for me

Now, there arе no sad songs in my heart

You took away the pain that tore mе apart

You put love and sunshine where there used to be grey

And the Lord will love you, baby, for bein’ that way

No sad song for me (No sad songs for me)

You showed me, baby, how true love could be (No sad songs for me)

No sad, sad, no sad song (No sad songs for me)

No sad song for me

No sad song, no sad song (No sad songs for me)

No sad song, no sad song (No sad songs for me)



1968