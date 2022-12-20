De Cornelis Prulcollectie 20: Living without you

Willekeurige Greep nr.20 levert A price on his head van (The) Alan Price (Set) op, gevuld met eigen werk en nummers geschreven door Randy Newman, meestal door Price voor het eerst op de plaat gezet.

De auteursversie van een jaar later klinkt zeer doorleefd, het gaat niet zomaar over iemand, kijkt het. Maar goed, ik had het origineel te pakken.

Met een eigen nummer als The house that Jack built toont Price zich een goed leerling van Newaman. Die een andere keer.

The milk truck hauls the sun up

And the paper hits the door

The subway shakes my floor

And i think about you

Time to face the dawning gray

Of another lonely day

Baby, it’s so hard

Living without you

It’s so hard

Baby, it’s so hard

Baby, it’s so hard

Living without you

Ev’ry one’s got something

And they’re out tryin’ to get some more

They got something to get up for

Well I ain’t about to

Nothin’s gonna happen

Nothin’s gonna change

Baby, it’s so hard

Living without you

It’s so hard

Baby, it’s so hard

Baby, it’s so hard

Living without you



1967

