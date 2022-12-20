De Cornelis Prulcollectie 20: Living without you

Willekeurige Greep nr.20 levert A price on his head van (The) Alan Price (Set) op, gevuld met eigen werk en nummers geschreven door Randy Newman, meestal door Price voor het eerst op de plaat gezet.
De auteursversie van een jaar later klinkt zeer doorleefd, het gaat niet zomaar over iemand, kijkt het. Maar goed, ik had het origineel te pakken.
Met een eigen nummer als The house that Jack built toont Price zich een goed leerling van Newaman. Die een andere keer.
The milk truck hauls the sun up
And the paper hits the door
The subway shakes my floor
And i think about you
Time to face the dawning gray
Of another lonely day
Baby, it’s so hard
Living without you
It’s so hard
Baby, it’s so hard
Baby, it’s so hard
Living without you
Ev’ry one’s got something
And they’re out tryin’ to get some more
They got something to get up for
Well I ain’t about to
Nothin’s gonna happen
Nothin’s gonna change
Baby, it’s so hard
Living without you
It’s so hard
Baby, it’s so hard
Baby, it’s so hard
Living without you
1967
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Richard William Laws – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=121693094