De Cornelis Prulcollectie 17: You don’t love me

Willekeurige Greep nr.17, The hunter van Ike & Tina Turner uit 1969. Ik kies deze klassieker, melodie Bo Diddley, latere tekst van Willie Cobbs.
Uh uh uh, baby – You don’t love me, and this I know…
Uh uh uh, baby – You don’t love me, and this I know…
Well, I love you, baby, but I’m gonna have to let you go…
Yes I am, now!
I’ve been hurt before… I’ve been hurt so many times…
I’ve been hurt before… I’ve been hurt so many times…
Yes, I love you, baby – Baby, please say you’ll be mine
Say it one more time, now!
Hey!
Well, I love you, baby – I’ll do anything you say…
Well, I love you, baby… I’ll do anything you say…
If you say you love me, I’ll get on my knees and pray…
Baby, yes I will, now!
Uh uh uh, baby – You don’t love me, and this I know…
Uh uh uh, baby – You don’t love me, and this I know…
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Wikipedia