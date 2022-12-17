De Cornelis Prulcollectie 17: You don’t love me

Willekeurige Greep nr.17, The hunter van Ike & Tina Turner uit 1969. Ik kies deze klassieker, melodie Bo Diddley, latere tekst van Willie Cobbs.

Uh uh uh, baby – You don’t love me, and this I know…

Uh uh uh, baby – You don’t love me, and this I know…

Well, I love you, baby, but I’m gonna have to let you go…

Yes I am, now!

I’ve been hurt before… I’ve been hurt so many times…

I’ve been hurt before… I’ve been hurt so many times…

Yes, I love you, baby – Baby, please say you’ll be mine

Say it one more time, now!

Hey!

Well, I love you, baby – I’ll do anything you say…

Well, I love you, baby… I’ll do anything you say…

If you say you love me, I’ll get on my knees and pray…

Baby, yes I will, now!

Uh uh uh, baby – You don’t love me, and this I know…

Uh uh uh, baby – You don’t love me, and this I know…

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Wikipedia