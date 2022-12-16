De Cornelis Prulcollectie 16: Crying in the rain

Curieus resultaat van Willekeurige Greep nr.16: een diverse artiesten-lp getiteld The Dimension dolls: The Cookies, Little Eva – maar ik kies de demoversie van Crying in the rain door Carole King. Het origineel is en blijft van de Everly Brothers, uiteraard.
Wat Dimension is – een studio? een label? – blijft ongewis.
I’ll never let you see
The way my broken heart is hurting me
I’ve got my pride and I know how to hide
All my sorrow and pain
I’ll do my crying in the rain
If I wait for stormy skies
You won’t know the rain from the tears in my eyes
You’ll never know that I still love you so
Though the heartaches remain
I’ll do my crying in the rain
Raindrops falling from heaven
Could never wash away my misery
But since we’re not together
I look for stormy weather
To hide these tears I hope you’ll never see
Someday when my crying’s done
I’m gonna wear a smile and walk in the sun
I may be a fool but ’til then, darling you’ll
Never see me complain
I’ll do my crying in the rain
I’ll do my crying in the rain
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Angela George, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23053160