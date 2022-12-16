De Cornelis Prulcollectie 16: Crying in the rain

Curieus resultaat van Willekeurige Greep nr.16: een diverse artiesten-lp getiteld The Dimension dolls: The Cookies, Little Eva – maar ik kies de demoversie van Crying in the rain door Carole King. Het origineel is en blijft van de Everly Brothers, uiteraard.

Wat Dimension is – een studio? een label? – blijft ongewis.

I’ll never let you see

The way my broken heart is hurting me

I’ve got my pride and I know how to hide

All my sorrow and pain

I’ll do my crying in the rain

If I wait for stormy skies

You won’t know the rain from the tears in my eyes

You’ll never know that I still love you so

Though the heartaches remain

I’ll do my crying in the rain

Raindrops falling from heaven

Could never wash away my misery

But since we’re not together

I look for stormy weather

To hide these tears I hope you’ll never see

Someday when my crying’s done

I’m gonna wear a smile and walk in the sun

I may be a fool but ’til then, darling you’ll

Never see me complain

I’ll do my crying in the rain

I’ll do my crying in the rain

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Angela George, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23053160