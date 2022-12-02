De Cornelis Prulcollectie 1: It’s my thing

Het is december, tijd om een traditie die in de hoogtijdagen van coronavoorzichtigheid gesneuveld is weer op te pakken: de Willekeurige Greep in mijn collectie. “Blinde” greep. (Christine Perfect van gisteren telt mee, want ik heb die solo-lp, en Chicken Shack uiteraard).

Dit jaar onder de naam die ik hanteerde bij devrije.nl en op Radio Patapoe.

De eerste greep is een zangeres uit de James Brown Show – je hoort het er aan af – met een vrouwelijke versie van It’s your thing van de Isley Brothers. Marva Whitney, 1969

It’s my thing

I can do what I wanna do

You can’t tell me

Who to sock it to

It’s my thing

I can do what I wanna do

You can’t tell me

Who to sock it to

You don’t want me to love you

It ain’t no big deal

You don’t wanna leave me man

It ain’t no big deal

I don’t need love

As for as you

Make me no difference

Who you sock it to

It’s my thing

I can do what I wanna do

You can’t tell me

Who to sock it to

It’s my thing

I’m got hurt

For your love

Oh it’s pathetic baby

I gotta be on alert

I’ll do anything

Anything I choose

I just can’t be at the window

Stopped for you

It’s your thing, my thing

That I want to do

You can’t tell me

Who to sock it to

It’s my thing

I can do what I wanna do

You can’t tell me, no

Who to sock it to