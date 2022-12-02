De Cornelis Prulcollectie 1: It’s my thing

Het is december, tijd om een traditie die in de hoogtijdagen van coronavoorzichtigheid gesneuveld is weer op te pakken: de Willekeurige Greep in mijn collectie. “Blinde” greep. (Christine Perfect van gisteren telt mee, want ik heb die solo-lp, en Chicken Shack uiteraard).
Dit jaar onder de naam die ik hanteerde bij devrije.nl en op Radio Patapoe.
De eerste greep is een zangeres uit de James Brown Show – je hoort het er aan af – met een vrouwelijke versie van It’s your thing van de Isley Brothers. Marva Whitney, 1969
It’s my thing
I can do what I wanna do
You can’t tell me
Who to sock it to
It’s my thing
I can do what I wanna do
You can’t tell me
Who to sock it to
You don’t want me to love you
It ain’t no big deal
You don’t wanna leave me man
It ain’t no big deal
I don’t need love
As for as you
Make me no difference
Who you sock it to
It’s my thing
I can do what I wanna do
You can’t tell me
Who to sock it to
It’s my thing
I’m got hurt
For your love
Oh it’s pathetic baby
I gotta be on alert
I’ll do anything
Anything I choose
I just can’t be at the window
Stopped for you
It’s your thing, my thing
That I want to do
You can’t tell me
Who to sock it to
It’s my thing
I can do what I wanna do
You can’t tell me, no
Who to sock it to