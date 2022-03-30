Bowieklassieker du jour: The Man Who Sold The World

Een van Bowie’s mooiste songs, naar het schijnt geïnspireerd door het gedicht Antigonish van Hughes Mearns. De tekst is nogal cryptisch, maar Bowie en producer Tony Visconti weten een unieke, spookachtige atmosfeer te creëren. Lulu scoorde er in 1974 een grote hit mee, maar gaf eerlijk toe dat ze geen idee had waar de song over ging. Van Bowie’s eigen opmerkingen over The Man Who Sold The World worden we ook niet echt veel wijzer: “that song for me always exemplified kind of how you feel when you’re young, when you know there’s a piece of yourself that you haven’t really put together yet – you have this great searching, this great need to find out who you really are”.

Nirvana’s vertolking van The Man Who Sold The World tijdens MTV Unplugged is waarschijnlijk bekender dan het origineel. Bowie was diep onder de indruk van Nirvana’s versie en sprak de wens uit Kurt Cobain te ontmoeten. Helaas kwam het daar nooit van: Cobain zou kort nadien zelfmoord plegen.

We passed upon the stair

We spoke of was and when

Although I wasn’t there

He said I was his friend

Which came as some surprise

I spoke into his eyes, “I thought you died alone

A long long time ago”

[Chorus]

Oh no, not me

I never lost control

You’re face to face

With the man who sold the world

[Verse 2]

I laughed and shook his hand

And made my way back home

I searched for form and land

For years and years, I roamed

I gazed a gazely stare

At all the millions here

We must have died alone

A long long time ago

[Chorus]

Who knows? Not me

We never lost control

You’re face to face

With the man who sold the world

Who knows? Not me

We never lost control

You’re face to face

With the man who sold the world

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The cover art can be obtained from Mercury Records., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6275032