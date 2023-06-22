Bluesklassieker du jour: House On The Hill

Kevin Coyne schreef House On The Hill naar aanleiding van zijn ervaringen als verpleegkundige in Whittingham Hospital, een psychiatrisch ziekenhuis. De ervaringen die hij in Whittingham en in zijn latere werk als sociaal raadsman voor drugsverslaafden opdeed waren bepalend voor zijn muzikale carrière. Veel van Coyne’s songs gaan over outcasts, over mensen die tussen wal en schip vallen of niet in staat zijn zich aan te passen aan de eisen die de maatschappij stelt. Speciaal aanbevolgen: het magnifieke dubbelalbum Marjory Razorblade, waarop ook de originele versie van House On The Hill terug te vinden is.

Well I’m going to the house upon the hill , the place where they give you pills

The rooms are always chilled, they’re never cosy

Where they give three suits a year and at Christmas time a bottle of beer

And at Easter time the mayor comes round, he’s always smiling

Where the old ladies sit by the garden wall and they never hear the bluebird call

Never notice the leaves that fall cause they’re all crazy

Where the red bus stands by the great big gate

The red bus that’s always late, you know why it’s always late

Cause it’s always empty

Funny, funny, funny, funny, oh so funny that’s it’s making me cry

Funny, funny, funny, funny, oh so funny Lord, sometimes I wish I could die.

Now this pagan life is getting me down, my brow is filled with a furl and a frown

My eyelids lower as low as can be but I’m not sleeping

I wander round that Brixton Square with the bottles strewn everywhere

Under tables and under chairs and they’re all broken

Where the big red face of the man on the beat

Says Hey, have you had someting to eat?

Thrusts out his yellow teeth, they’re all for biting

Where I don’t have a cent and I don’t know how I’ll pay the rent

I think I’ll turn bent and make some money

Funny, funny, funny, funny, oh so funny that’s it’s making me cry

Funny, funny, funny, funny, oh so funny Lord, sometimes I wish I could die.

So if you know a way I can go from out of this show you know

You could give me a golden glow but you’re not trying

You’d never lift a regular hand, you call me a lazy man

Who on earth will ever understand I’m really trying

So I’m going to the house upon the hill , the place where they give you pills

And where the doctors they don’t kill cause they’re so friendly

Where the red bus stands by the great big gate

The red bus and it’s always late, you know why it’s always late

Because it’s always empty

Funny, funny, funny, funny, oh so funny that’s it’s making me cry

Funny, funny, funny, funny, oh so funny Lord, sometimes I wish I could die.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Whittingham Hospital – By User:A. Carty, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=60454188