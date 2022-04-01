Blonde schone met de blauwe ogen. Alternatieve 1941-1960

Veel Americana in de onderste regionen. Plaatsen was plaatsen, ze konden maar binnen zijn. Intussen is de hele lijst al haast een bericht uit een andere tijd, een andere wereld.
1941. Howlin’ Wolf – The red rooster
1942. Mongo Santamaria – Watermelon man
1943. Googoosh & Martik – Refaghat
1944. Jimmy Smith – Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf?
1945. Mary Chapin Carpenter – I feel lucky
1946. Clifton Chenier – Jolie blonde
1947. Jimmy C. Newman – Colinda
1948. Tony Joe White – The flood
1949. Henry Thomas – Bulldoze blues
1950. Carter Family – I’m thinking tonight of my blue eyes
1951. Alan Stivell – Son ar chistr
1952. Los Lobos – Kiko and the Lavender Moon
1953. Tish Hinojosa – Pajarillo Barranqueño
1954. Olga Avigail Mieleszczuk & Tango Attack – Rebeka Rivkele
1955. Dayna Kurtz – Here comes a regular
1956. Joni Mitchell – Come in from the cold
1957. Robert Plant – All the king’s horses
1958. Bedouin Soundclash ft. Coeur de Pirate – Brutal hearts
1959. Daniel Lanois – Falling at your feet
1960. Emmylou Harris – Boulder to Birmingham
