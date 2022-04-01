Blonde schone met de blauwe ogen. Alternatieve 1941-1960

Veel Americana in de onderste regionen. Plaatsen was plaatsen, ze konden maar binnen zijn. Intussen is de hele lijst al haast een bericht uit een andere tijd, een andere wereld.



1941. Howlin’ Wolf – The red rooster

1942. Mongo Santamaria – Watermelon man



1943. Googoosh & Martik – Refaghat

1944. Jimmy Smith – Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf?



1945. Mary Chapin Carpenter – I feel lucky

1946. Clifton Chenier – Jolie blonde



1947. Jimmy C. Newman – Colinda

1948. Tony Joe White – The flood



1949. Henry Thomas – Bulldoze blues

1950. Carter Family – I’m thinking tonight of my blue eyes



1951. Alan Stivell – Son ar chistr

1952. Los Lobos – Kiko and the Lavender Moon



1953. Tish Hinojosa – Pajarillo Barranqueño

1954. Olga Avigail Mieleszczuk & Tango Attack – Rebeka Rivkele



1955. Dayna Kurtz – Here comes a regular

1956. Joni Mitchell – Come in from the cold



1957. Robert Plant – All the king’s horses

1958. Bedouin Soundclash ft. Coeur de Pirate – Brutal hearts



1959. Daniel Lanois – Falling at your feet

1960. Emmylou Harris – Boulder to Birmingham

