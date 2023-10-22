Binnen zijn er botten

Later with Jools Holland levert soms verrassende artiesten met verrassende muziek. Niet altijd, maar je moet het bijhouden.

Gisteravond was vooral Frankie Archer een openbaring: a capella folk.

Een proeve.

Close the coalhouse door, lad

There’s blood inside

Blood from broken hands and feet

Blood that’s dried of pitblack meat

Blood from hearts that know no beat

Close the coalhouse door, lad

There’s blood inside

Close the coalhouse door, lad

There’s bones inside

Mangled, splintered piles of bones

Buried ‘neath a mile of stones

Not a soul to hear the groans

Close the coalhouse door, lad

There’s bones inside

Close the coalhouse door, lad

There’s bairns inside

Bairns that had no time to hide

Bairns who saw the blackness slide

Bairns beneath the mountainside

Close the coalhouse door, lad

There’s bairns inside

Close the coalhouse door, lad

And stay outside

Geordie’s standing at the dole

And Mrs Jackson, like a fool

Complains about the price of coal

Close the coalhouse door, lad

There’s blood inside

There’s bones inside

There’s bairns inside

So stay outside



Close the coalhouse door

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: still uit de video van Later-optreden