Binnen zijn er botten

Later with Jools Holland levert soms verrassende artiesten met verrassende muziek. Niet altijd, maar je moet het bijhouden.
Gisteravond was vooral Frankie Archer een openbaring: a capella folk.
Een proeve.
Close the coalhouse door, lad
There’s blood inside
Blood from broken hands and feet
Blood that’s dried of pitblack meat
Blood from hearts that know no beat
Close the coalhouse door, lad
There’s blood inside
Close the coalhouse door, lad
There’s bones inside
Mangled, splintered piles of bones
Buried ‘neath a mile of stones
Not a soul to hear the groans
Close the coalhouse door, lad
There’s bones inside
Close the coalhouse door, lad
There’s bairns inside
Find more lyrics at ※ Mojim.com
Bairns that had no time to hide
Bairns who saw the blackness slide
Bairns beneath the mountainside
Close the coalhouse door, lad
There’s bairns inside
Close the coalhouse door, lad
And stay outside
Geordie’s standing at the dole
And Mrs Jackson, like a fool
Complains about the price of coal
Close the coalhouse door, lad
There’s blood inside
There’s bones inside
There’s bairns inside
So stay outside
Close the coalhouse door
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: still uit de video van Later-optreden