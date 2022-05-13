Beatlescover du jour: The Long And Winding Road

Ray Charles heeft flink wat songs van The Beatles gecoverd. Ze zijn niet allemaal even goed – Ray sloeg de plank echt vollédig mis met zijn cover van Eleanor Rigby – maar de wijze waarop hij hier van het wat zeurderige The Long And Winding Road een hartverscheurende, intens droevige gospel maakt levert bij mij kippenvel op.
[Verse 1]
The long and winding road that leads to your door
Will never disappear, I’ve seen that road before
It always leads me here, lead me to your door
[Verse 2]
The wild and windy night that the rain washed away
Has left a pool of tears, crying for the day
Why leave me standing here?
Let me know the way
[Bridge]
Many times I’ve been alone, and many times I’ve cried
Anyway, you’ll never know the many ways I’ve tried
[Verse 3]
And still, they lead me back to the long and winding road
You left me standing here a long, long time ago
Don’t leave me waiting here
Lead me to your door
[Orchestral Solo]
[Verse 4]
But still, they lead me back to the long and winding road
You left me standing here a long, long time ago
Don’t keep me waiting here (Don’t keep me waiting)
Lead me to your door
[Outro]
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By William Morris Agency (management)/Photo by Maurice Seymour, New York. – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31003128