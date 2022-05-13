Beatlescover du jour: The Long And Winding Road

Ray Charles heeft flink wat songs van The Beatles gecoverd. Ze zijn niet allemaal even goed – Ray sloeg de plank echt vollédig mis met zijn cover van Eleanor Rigby – maar de wijze waarop hij hier van het wat zeurderige The Long And Winding Road een hartverscheurende, intens droevige gospel maakt levert bij mij kippenvel op.

[Verse 1]

The long and winding road that leads to your door

Will never disappear, I’ve seen that road before

It always leads me here, lead me to your door

[Verse 2]

The wild and windy night that the rain washed away

Has left a pool of tears, crying for the day

Why leave me standing here?

Let me know the way

[Bridge]

Many times I’ve been alone, and many times I’ve cried

Anyway, you’ll never know the many ways I’ve tried

[Verse 3]

And still, they lead me back to the long and winding road

You left me standing here a long, long time ago

Don’t leave me waiting here

Lead me to your door

[Orchestral Solo]

[Verse 4]

But still, they lead me back to the long and winding road

You left me standing here a long, long time ago

Don’t keep me waiting here (Don’t keep me waiting)

Lead me to your door

[Outro]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By William Morris Agency (management)/Photo by Maurice Seymour, New York. – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31003128