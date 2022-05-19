Beatlescover du jour: Hey Jude

Paul McCartney schreef Hey Jude om Julian Lennon wat troost te bieden toen John en Cynthia besloten te scheiden: “I thought, as a friend of the family, I would motor out to Weybridge and tell them that everything was all right: to try and cheer them up, basically, and see how they were. I had about an hour’s drive. I would always turn the radio off and try and make up songs, just in case… I started singing: ‘Hey Jules – don’t make it bad, take a sad song, and make it better…”.

Hey Jude is door alles en iedereen gecoverd, van Ella Fitzgerald tot Al Dimeola, maar de rauwe, emotionele R&B versie van Wilson Pickett is wat mij betreft de mooiste. Gastrol voor Duane Allman.

