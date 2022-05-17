Beatlescover du jour: Happiness Is A Warm Gun

Pyt van der Galiën
Lennon ontleende de titel van Happiness Is A Warm Gun aan een illustratie in een Amerikaans gun magazine: “I thought it was a fantastic, insane thing to say. A warm gun means you’ve just shot something”. De song ging bij de BBC in de ban omdat men dacht dat de regel I need a fix ’cause I’m going down refereerde aan heroïne. Lennon heeft dat altijd ontkend, volgens hem gaan de afsluitende coupletten over seks en werd het eerste couplet geïnspireerd door een LSD-trip.  De versie van The Breeders is agressiever, dreigender en ook wat minder complex dan die van The Beatles. De versie op het White Album  is natuurlijk ook meteen de definitieve versie, maar Kim Deal en co komen héél dicht bij de kwaliteit van het origineel.
She’s not a girl who misses much
Do do do do do do do do, oh yeah
She’s well acquainted with the touch of the velvet hand
Like a lizard on a window pane
The man in the crowd with the multicoloured mirrors
On his hobnail boots
Lying with his eyes while his hands are busy
Working overtime
A soap impression of his wife which he ate
And donated to the National TrustDown
I need a fix ‘cause I’m going down
Down to the bits that I left uptown
I need a fix ‘cause I’m going down

Mother Superior jump the gun
Mother Superior jump the gun
Mother Superior jump the gun
Mother Superior jump the gun
Mother Superior jump the gun
Mother Superior jump the gun

Happiness is a warm gun (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)
Happiness is a warm gun, mama (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)
When I hold you in my arms (Oo-oo oh yeah)
And I feel my finger on your trigger (Oo-oo oh yeah)
I know nobody can do me no harm (Oo-oo oh yeah)

Because happiness is a warm gun, mama (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)
Happiness is a warm gun, yes it is (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)
Happiness is a warm, yes it is, gun (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)
Well, don’t you know that happiness is a warm gun, mama? (Happiness is a warm gun, yeah)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Joost Evers / Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/ab63feee-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78059679
