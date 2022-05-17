Beatlescover du jour: Happiness Is A Warm Gun

Lennon ontleende de titel van Happiness Is A Warm Gun aan een illustratie in een Amerikaans gun magazine: “I thought it was a fantastic, insane thing to say. A warm gun means you’ve just shot something”. De song ging bij de BBC in de ban omdat men dacht dat de regel I need a fix ’cause I’m going down refereerde aan heroïne. Lennon heeft dat altijd ontkend, volgens hem gaan de afsluitende coupletten over seks en werd het eerste couplet geïnspireerd door een LSD-trip. De versie van The Breeders is agressiever, dreigender en ook wat minder complex dan die van The Beatles. De versie op het White Album is natuurlijk ook meteen de definitieve versie, maar Kim Deal en co komen héél dicht bij de kwaliteit van het origineel.

She’s not a girl who misses muchDo do do do do do do do, oh yeahShe’s well acquainted with the touch of the velvet handLike a lizard on a window paneThe man in the crowd with the multicoloured mirrorsOn his hobnail bootsLying with his eyes while his hands are busyWorking overtimeA soap impression of his wife which he ateAnd donated to the National TrustDownI need a fix ‘cause I’m going downDown to the bits that I left uptownI need a fix ‘cause I’m going down

Mother Superior jump the gun

Mother Superior jump the gun

Mother Superior jump the gun

Mother Superior jump the gun

Mother Superior jump the gun

Mother Superior jump the gun

Happiness is a warm gun (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)

Happiness is a warm gun, mama (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)

When I hold you in my arms (Oo-oo oh yeah)

And I feel my finger on your trigger (Oo-oo oh yeah)

I know nobody can do me no harm (Oo-oo oh yeah)

Because happiness is a warm gun, mama (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)

Happiness is a warm gun, yes it is (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)

Happiness is a warm, yes it is, gun (Happiness bang, bang, shoot, shoot)

Well, don’t you know that happiness is a warm gun, mama? (Happiness is a warm gun, yeah)