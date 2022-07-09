Beatles zonder Beatles 8: Eerst proberen, dan kopen

Van de vier Beatles is het eigenlijk hoofdzakelijk Paul McCartney die nummers voor anderen heeft geschreven, ook al zijn die van 1963-64 steeds toegeschreven aan Lennon & McCartney. John Lennon en Ringo Starr hebben niet voor anderen geschreven, George Harrison wel enkele nummers. Bijvoorbeeld deze, die al eens langs is geweest, maar die een herkansing krijgt in deze serie. Het is nogal duidelijk waar het over gaat, althans, dat was het in zijn tijd. Nu misschien niet meer.
Way back in time
Someone said try some
I tried some
Now buy some – I bought some…
Oh oh oh
After a while
When I had tried them
Denied them
I opened my eyes and
I saw you…
Not a thing did I have
Not a thing did I see
‘Till I called on your love
And your love came to me
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Through my life
I’ve seen gray sky
Met big fry,
Seen them die to get high…
Oh oh oh
And when it seemed that I would
Always be lonely
I opened my eyes and I saw you
Not a thing did I feel
Not a thing did I know
‘Til I called on your love
And your love sure did grow
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Won’t you try some
Baby won’t you buy some
Won’t you try some
Baby won’t you buy some
Try some, buy some, Ronnie Spector, 1971