Beatles zonder Beatles 8: Eerst proberen, dan kopen

Van de vier Beatles is het eigenlijk hoofdzakelijk Paul McCartney die nummers voor anderen heeft geschreven, ook al zijn die van 1963-64 steeds toegeschreven aan Lennon & McCartney. John Lennon en Ringo Starr hebben niet voor anderen geschreven, George Harrison wel enkele nummers. Bijvoorbeeld deze, die al eens langs is geweest, maar die een herkansing krijgt in deze serie. Het is nogal duidelijk waar het over gaat, althans, dat was het in zijn tijd. Nu misschien niet meer.

Way back in time

Someone said try some

I tried some

Now buy some – I bought some…

Oh oh oh

After a while

When I had tried them

Denied them

I opened my eyes and

I saw you…

Not a thing did I have

Not a thing did I see

‘Till I called on your love

And your love came to me

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

Through my life

I’ve seen gray sky

Met big fry,

Seen them die to get high…

Oh oh oh

And when it seemed that I would

Always be lonely

I opened my eyes and I saw you

Not a thing did I feel

Not a thing did I know

‘Til I called on your love

And your love sure did grow

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

Won’t you try some

Baby won’t you buy some

Won’t you try some

Baby won’t you buy some



Try some, buy some, Ronnie Spector, 1971