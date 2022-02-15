Apocalyptische klassiekers du jour: Written On The Forehead/Blood & Fire

De mooiste song van PJ Harvey’s indrukwekkende album Let England Shake. Klassiek voorbeeld van contrastwerking: de schitterende melodie en in echo gedrenkte instrumentatie versterken het effect van de apocalyptische oorlogsbeelden. Gebaseerd op Niney’s Blood & Fire, dat al bijna net zo mooi (en dreigend) is: Judgement has come and mercy has gone/All weak heart shall lick up and spit up.

People throwing dinars at the belly-dancers

In a sad circus by a trench of burning oil

People throw belongings; a lifetime’s earnings

Amongst the scattered rubbish and suitcases on the sidewalk

Take palms and orange and tangerine trees

With eyes that’re crying for everything

(Let it burn! Let it burn, burn, burn)

So I talked to an old man by the generator

He was standing on the gravel by the fetid river

He turned to me and answered, “Baby, see.”

Said, “War is here in our beloved city”

So I jumped in the river and tried to swim away

Through tons of sewage; they had written on their foreheads

Take palms and orange and tangerine trees

With eyes that’re crying for everything

Let it burn, let it burn!

Let it burn, let it burn!

Let it burn, let it burn!

Let it burn, let it burn!

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The U.S. Army – Flickr: iraq, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17130200