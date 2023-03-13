Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Right On For The Darkness

Een overpeinzing over al het kwaad dat mensen elkaar aandoen en de onmacht van de goedwillenden. “I am blind and i can’t see”, en dat is gezien (no pun intended) alle leed misschien maar beter ook: Right on for the darkness. De song dateert uit 1973, toen het idealisme en de hoop van de jaren ’60 plaats begonnen te maken voor bitterheid en berusting. De transliteratie is allesbehalve perfect, maar de tekst is hier en daar niet zo goed verstaanbaar. Vandaar.

I am blind and I cannot see

You are there, your petty evil don’t bother me

Playing all the clothes you wear

Laugh at me, pressed and clean, and I don’t care

Right on for the darkness

Right on for the darkness

You pity fools, you pity fools

You better have some sympathy, yeah

‘Cause this educated people

Running the lives of high society

Making up the blues

Holding back schools

Lot of greed, lot of temptation

Proof of one thing, we’re a hell of a nation

Right on for the darkness

Right on, right on

Right on, right on

Right on, right on

Right on, right on for the darkness

Right on for the darkness

I am blind and I can’t see to understand

What do we need for justice

Is there really enough room to demand?

Old man you know too well us

You gain all your children’s trust

Right on for the darkness

Right on for the darkness

Right on for the darkness

Right on, right on

Right on, right on for the darkness

Right on

Well the message with the tears

Through the eyes is everyone will see

I can hear the people’s fears

Everywhere to me

Right on for the darkness

Right on, right on

Right on, right on for the darkness

I am blind and I cannot see

You are there, your petty evil don’t bother me

Playing all the clothes you wear

Laugh at me, pressed and clean, and I don’t care

Right on for the darkness

Right on for the darkness

Right on for the darkness

