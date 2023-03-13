Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Right On For The Darkness

Een overpeinzing over al het kwaad dat mensen elkaar aandoen en de onmacht van de goedwillenden. “I am blind and i can’t see”, en dat is gezien (no pun intended) alle leed misschien maar beter ook: Right on for the darkness. De song dateert uit 1973, toen het idealisme en de hoop van de jaren ’60 plaats begonnen te maken voor bitterheid en berusting. De transliteratie is allesbehalve perfect, maar de tekst is hier en daar niet zo goed verstaanbaar. Vandaar.
I am blind and I cannot see
You are there, your petty evil don’t bother me
Playing all the clothes you wear
Laugh at me, pressed and clean, and I don’t care
Right on for the darkness
Right on for the darkness
You pity fools, you pity fools
You better have some sympathy, yeah
‘Cause this educated people
Running the lives of high society
Making up the blues
Holding back schools
Lot of greed, lot of temptation
Proof of one thing, we’re a hell of a nation
Right on for the darkness
Right on, right on
Right on, right on
Right on, right on
Right on, right on for the darkness
Right on for the darkness
I am blind and I can’t see to understand
What do we need for justice
Is there really enough room to demand?
Old man you know too well us
You gain all your children’s trust
Right on for the darkness
Right on for the darkness
Right on for the darkness
Right on, right on
Right on, right on for the darkness
Right on
Well the message with the tears
Through the eyes is everyone will see
I can hear the people’s fears
Everywhere to me
Right on for the darkness
Right on, right on
Right on, right on for the darkness
I am blind and I cannot see
You are there, your petty evil don’t bother me
Playing all the clothes you wear
Laugh at me, pressed and clean, and I don’t care
Right on for the darkness
Right on for the darkness
Right on for the darkness
