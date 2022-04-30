Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Red Right Hand

Nick Cave’s bekendste song, mat dank aan het BBC-crimedrama Peaky Blinders, De titel is ontleend aan John Milton’s Paradise Lost, waar de demon Belial refereert aan de wrekende hand van God:

Chained in the burning lake? That sure was worse

What if the breath that kindled those grim fires

Awaked, should blow them into sevenfold rage

And plunge us into flames; or from above

Should intermitted vengeance arm again

His red right hand to plague us?

Wie de ’tall handsome stranger’ met de ‘red right hand’ is, blijft bij Cave ongedefinieerd. Mogelijk is het de Duivel, mogelijk ook de consumptiemaatschappij. Of misschien ís de consumptiemaatschappij wel de duivel. De mooiste cover is van de hand van PJ Harvey, met wie Nick Cave destijds een verhouding had. De beelden in Harvey’s video zijn afkomstig uit Peaky Blinders. Zéér aanbevolen.

[Verse 1]

Take a little walk to the edge of town

Go across the tracks

Where the viaduct looms

Like a bird of doom

As it shifts and cracks

Where secrets lie in the border fires

In the humming wires

Hey man, you know

You’re never coming back

Past the square, past the bridge

Past the mills, past the stacks

On a gathering storm comes

A tall handsome man

In a dusty black coat

With a red right hand

[Verse 2]

He’ll wrap you in his arms

Tell you that you’ve been a good boy

He’ll rekindle all the dreams

It took you a lifetime to destroy

He’ll reach deep into the hole

Heal your shrinking soul

But there won’t be a single thing that you can do

He’s a god, he’s a man

He’s a ghost, he’s a guru

They’re whispering his name

Through this disappearing land

But hidden in his coat

Is a red right hand

[Verse 3]

You don’t have no money?

He’ll get you some

You don’t have no car?

He’ll get you one

You don’t have no self-respect

You feel like an insect

Well don’t you worry buddy

Cause here he comes

Through the ghettos and the barrio

And the Bowery and the slums

A shadow is cast wherever he stands

Stacks of green paper

In his red right hand

[Organ Solo 1]

[Verse 4]

You’ll see him in your nightmares

You’ll see him in your dreams

He’ll appear out of nowhere but

He ain’t what he seems

You’ll see him in your head

On the TV screen

And hey buddy, I’m warning

You to turn it off

He’s a ghost, he’s a god

He’s a man, he’s a guru

You’re one microscopic cog

In his catastrophic plan

Designed and directed

By his red right hand

