Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Red Right Hand

Nick Cave’s bekendste song, mat dank aan het BBC-crimedrama Peaky Blinders, De titel is ontleend aan John Milton’s Paradise Lost, waar de demon Belial refereert aan de wrekende hand van God:
Chained in the burning lake? That sure was worse
What if the breath that kindled those grim fires
Awaked, should blow them into sevenfold rage
And plunge us into flames; or from above
Should intermitted vengeance arm again
His red right hand to plague us?
Wie de ’tall handsome stranger’ met de ‘red right hand’ is, blijft bij Cave ongedefinieerd. Mogelijk is het de Duivel, mogelijk ook de consumptiemaatschappij. Of misschien ís de consumptiemaatschappij wel de duivel. De mooiste cover is van de hand van PJ Harvey, met wie Nick Cave destijds een verhouding had. De beelden in Harvey’s video zijn afkomstig uit Peaky Blinders. Zéér aanbevolen.
[Verse 1]
Take a little walk to the edge of town
Go across the tracks
Where the viaduct looms
Like a bird of doom
As it shifts and cracks
Where secrets lie in the border fires
In the humming wires
Hey man, you know
You’re never coming back
Past the square, past the bridge
Past the mills, past the stacks
On a gathering storm comes
A tall handsome man
In a dusty black coat
With a red right hand
[Verse 2]
He’ll wrap you in his arms
Tell you that you’ve been a good boy
He’ll rekindle all the dreams
It took you a lifetime to destroy
He’ll reach deep into the hole
Heal your shrinking soul
But there won’t be a single thing that you can do
He’s a god, he’s a man
He’s a ghost, he’s a guru
They’re whispering his name
Through this disappearing land
But hidden in his coat
Is a red right hand
[Verse 3]
You don’t have no money?
He’ll get you some
You don’t have no car?
He’ll get you one
You don’t have no self-respect
You feel like an insect
Well don’t you worry buddy
Cause here he comes
Through the ghettos and the barrio
And the Bowery and the slums
A shadow is cast wherever he stands
Stacks of green paper
In his red right hand
[Organ Solo 1]
[Verse 4]
You’ll see him in your nightmares
You’ll see him in your dreams
He’ll appear out of nowhere but
He ain’t what he seems
You’ll see him in your head
On the TV screen
And hey buddy, I’m warning
You to turn it off
He’s a ghost, he’s a god
He’s a man, he’s a guru
You’re one microscopic cog
In his catastrophic plan
Designed and directed
By his red right hand
