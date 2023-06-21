Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: East Hastings

East Hastings is een wijk in Vancouver. De wijk bevindt zich op slechts een steenworp afstand van Gastown, het oude stadscentrum van Vancouver, maar het betreft twee volstrekt gescheiden werelden. East Hastings wordt bevolkt door dak- en thuislozen, alcoholisten, junkies en mensen die eigenlijk in een instelling thuishoren. Zolang je je met je eigen zaken bemoeit valt niemand je lastig, maar het blijft natuurlijk een schokkend schouwspel, zeker in een steenrijk land als Canada: Some cry out for help, others are so far gone they don’t want to be saved. People drive through the area, on their way to the glitzy nightclubs downtown, lock their car doors, and scoff at the poverty-stricken, the sick, the disabled. Others turn their heads, avoid eye contact, and pretend that they don’t exist.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Downtown Eastside Justice for All Network asking the government and media to address persistent issues in the Downtown Eastside before the 2010 Olympics . – By yaokcool – Flickr: Prorogue the Olympics – Harsha Walia, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28901190