Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Bad Moon Rising

Welcome in Dystopia met Bad Moon Rising! Een lied, geschreven door de onvolprezen John Fogerty, in 1969 bekend gemaakt door de band waarin hij zat, Creedence Clearwater Revival. Hier een folksficatie van het liedje, op 20 maart 2022 opgenomen in het egelhol van Peter Storm.

Rampen bedreigen het menselijk leven, zou Drs. P later zingen, vernietiging en vergelding zijn overal. Het lied is er, met milieuverwoesting, klimaatcatastrofe en weer eens een ouderwetse grote oorlog, bepaald niet minder actueel op geworden sinds het ook al rumoerige 1969.

I see a bad moon rising.

I see trouble on the way.

I see earthquakes and lightning.

I see bad times today.

Don’t go around tonight,

Iit’s bound to take your life,

There’s a bad moon on the rise.

I hear hurricanes a-blowing.

I know the end is coming soon.

I feel rivers overflowing.

I hear the voice of rage and ruin.

Don’t go around tonight,

It’s bound to take your life,

There’s a bad moon on the rise.

Hope you got your things together.

Hope you are quite prepared to die.

Looks like we’re in for nasty weather.

One eye is taken for an eye.

Don’t go round tonight,

It’s bound to take your life,

There’s a bad moon on the rise.

Don’t come around tonight,

It’s bound to take your life,

There’s a bad moon on the rise.