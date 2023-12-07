Antiracistische klassieker du jour: None Of Us Are Free

Deze compositie van Barry Mann, Cynthia Weill en Brenda Russell werd voor het eerst op de plaat gezet door Ray Charles, maar de definitieve versie is natuurlijk die van Solomon Burke. De boodschap dat geen mens écht vrij is zolang iemand van ons onderdrukt wordt of pijn lijdt, is – om voor de hand liggende redenen – actueler dan ooit.
[Verse 1]
Well you better listen my sister’s and brothers
‘Cause if you do you can hear
There are voices still calling across the years
And they’re all crying across the ocean
And they’re crying across the land
And they will till we all come to understand
[Chorus]
None of us are free
None of us are free
None of us are free, if one of us are chained
None of us are free
[Verse 2]
And there are people still in darkness
And they just can’t see the light
If you don’t say it’s wrong then that says it right
We got try to feel for each other, let our brother’s know that we care
Got to get the message, send it out loud and clear
[Chorus]
None of us are free
None of us are free
None of us are free, if one of us are chained
None of us are free
[Verse 3]
It’s a simple truth we all need, just to hear and to see
None of us are free, if one of us is chained
None of us are free
Now I swear your salvation isn’t too hard too find
None of us can find it on our own. (On our own)
We’ve got to join together in sprirt, heart and mind
So that every soul who’s suffering will know they’re not alone
[Chorus]
Oh, none of us are free
None of us are free, yo
None of us are free, if one of us are chained
None of us are free
[Verse 4]
If you just look around you
Your gonna see what I say
‘Cause the world is getting smaller each passing day (Passing day)
Now it’s time to start making changes
And it’s time for us all to realize
That the truth is shining bright right before our eyes
(Before our eyes)
[Chorus]
None of us are free
None of us are free
None of us are free, if one of us is chained
None of us are free
Oh, none of us are free
None, none, none of us (None of us are free)
Oh, none one of us
(None of us are free, if one of us is chained) Well, well
Well, once again
(None of us are free) None of us are free
(None of us are free) None of us are free
(None of us are free, if one of us is chained) One of us, none of us, one of us
(None of us are free) Lord, have mercy
(None of us are free) Oh, let me save you
(None of us are free, if one of us is chained)
If one of us is chained, none of us are free
Well, I gotta tell about it
(None of us are free) Oh, ma ma ma
(None of us are free) Ma ma Lord
None of us are free, if one of us is chained
None of us are free
None of us, none of us, none of us are free
None of us are free
None of us are free, if one of us is chained
None of us are free
None of us are free
None of us are free, no
None of us are free, (if one of us is chained), oh, Lord
(None of us are free) oh, Lord
None of us are free
(None of us are free)
None of us are free, if one of us is chained
None of us are free
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Tom Beetz – Solomon Burke, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3909910