Antiracistische klassieker du jour: None Of Us Are Free

Deze compositie van Barry Mann, Cynthia Weill en Brenda Russell werd voor het eerst op de plaat gezet door Ray Charles, maar de definitieve versie is natuurlijk die van Solomon Burke. De boodschap dat geen mens écht vrij is zolang iemand van ons onderdrukt wordt of pijn lijdt, is – om voor de hand liggende redenen – actueler dan ooit.

[Verse 1]

Well you better listen my sister’s and brothers

‘Cause if you do you can hear

There are voices still calling across the years

And they’re all crying across the ocean

And they’re crying across the land

And they will till we all come to understand

[Chorus]

None of us are free

None of us are free

None of us are free, if one of us are chained

None of us are free

[Verse 2]

And there are people still in darkness

And they just can’t see the light

If you don’t say it’s wrong then that says it right

We got try to feel for each other, let our brother’s know that we care

Got to get the message, send it out loud and clear

[Chorus]

None of us are free

None of us are free

None of us are free, if one of us are chained

None of us are free

[Verse 3]

It’s a simple truth we all need, just to hear and to see

None of us are free, if one of us is chained

None of us are free

Now I swear your salvation isn’t too hard too find

None of us can find it on our own. (On our own)

We’ve got to join together in sprirt, heart and mind

So that every soul who’s suffering will know they’re not alone

[Chorus]

Oh, none of us are free

None of us are free, yo

None of us are free, if one of us are chained

None of us are free

[Verse 4]

If you just look around you

Your gonna see what I say

‘Cause the world is getting smaller each passing day (Passing day)

Now it’s time to start making changes

And it’s time for us all to realize

That the truth is shining bright right before our eyes

(Before our eyes)

[Chorus]

None of us are free

None of us are free

None of us are free, if one of us is chained

None of us are free

Oh, none of us are free

None, none, none of us (None of us are free)

Oh, none one of us

(None of us are free, if one of us is chained) Well, well

Well, once again

(None of us are free) None of us are free

(None of us are free) None of us are free

(None of us are free, if one of us is chained) One of us, none of us, one of us

(None of us are free) Lord, have mercy

(None of us are free) Oh, let me save you

(None of us are free, if one of us is chained)

If one of us is chained, none of us are free

Well, I gotta tell about it

(None of us are free) Oh, ma ma ma

(None of us are free) Ma ma Lord

None of us are free, if one of us is chained

None of us are free

None of us, none of us, none of us are free

None of us are free

None of us are free, if one of us is chained

None of us are free

None of us are free

None of us are free, no

None of us are free, (if one of us is chained), oh, Lord

(None of us are free) oh, Lord

None of us are free

(None of us are free)

None of us are free, if one of us is chained

None of us are free

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Tom Beetz – Solomon Burke, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3909910