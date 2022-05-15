Antifascistische klassieker du jour: Grievance Merchants

Een van de beste songs op The Unraveling, het meest politiserende album van Drive By Truckers. Het is niet het sterkste album van de band, maar de intense haat voor Trump en zijn sociopathische aanhang maakt veel, héél veel, goed. Grievance Merchants is een aanval op fascistische demagogen als Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon en Alex Jones. Na de gebeurtenissen in Buffalo actueler dan ooit.

As long as there have been stories, lies, and airwaves

What makes a man a man’s been right up front

In visions boys are sold of what it could be

Grievance when it ain’t like what they thought

When money and respect seem to elude him

And being white alone don’t make the ladies swoon

There’s no shortage when it comes to hearin’ voices

Tellin’ him it’s him that’s done unto

Say his trouble with the ladies can’t be his fault

After all, he’s what it’s natural they should want

There’s just outside forces turnin’ them against him

A conspiracy to water down his blood

A conspiracy to water down his blood

And it’s all the fault of “it”, or “them”, or “they”

Give a boy a target for his grievance

And he might get it in his head they need to pay

Yeah, givin’ boys targets for their grievance

And then mockin’ those who bear the pain they cause

It takes a certain special kinda someone

To cash the check it brings and sleep at all

The demonizin’ of the trouble-minded

With all the usual suspects on the scene

Merchants sellin’ young men reclamation

Merchants sellin’ old men back their dreams

Oh, in suspended disbelief and wishful thinkin’

Comes the vision of a special hell for cons

Who sell their marks the doubt it even happened

An eternity for every tear they mock

An eternity for every tear they mock

May the price of freedom finally be their own

May our thoughts and our prayers keep them company

As they wallow in their helplessness alone

May our thoughts and our prayers keep them company

As they wallow in their helplessness alone

Uitgelichte afbeelding: De fascistische haathoaxers Alex Jones (links) en Paul Joseph Watson – By Tyler Merbler from USA – Alex Jones & Paul Joseph Watson, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63864681