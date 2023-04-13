Absolute beginners: bij het overlijden van Mary Quant

Een mogelijk vergeten verhaallijn in de film Absolute beginners is de opkomst van de jeugd/jongerencultuur. Inclusief minirok. Het klopte niet wat tijd betreft maar wat zal het bommen. En dit is naar mijn mening een van de beste van Bowie.
I’ve nothing much to offer
There’s nothing much to take
I’m an absolute beginner
But I’m absolutely sane
As long as we’re together
The rest can go to hell
I absolutely love you
But we’re absolute beginners
With eyes completely open
But nervous all the same
If our love song
Could fly over mountains
Could laugh at the ocean
Just like the films
There’s no reason
To feel all the hard times
To lay down the hard lines
It’s absolutely true
Nothing much could happen
Nothing we can’t shake
Oh, we’re absolute beginners
With nothing much at stake
As long as you’re still smiling
There’s nothing more I need
I absolutely love you
But we’re absolute beginners
But if my love is your love
We’re certain to succeed
If our love song
Could fly over mountains
Sail over heartaches
Just like the films
If there’s reason
To feel all the hard times
To lay down the hard lines
It’s absolutely true
De 7″-versie, ha! ik heb het singletje gekocht in Galleywood, Essex. Onvergetelijk…
1986
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jack de Nijs for Anefo / Anefo – Nationaal Archief, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27897156