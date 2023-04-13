Absolute beginners: bij het overlijden van Mary Quant

Een mogelijk vergeten verhaallijn in de film Absolute beginners is de opkomst van de jeugd/jongerencultuur. Inclusief minirok. Het klopte niet wat tijd betreft maar wat zal het bommen. En dit is naar mijn mening een van de beste van Bowie.

I’ve nothing much to offer

There’s nothing much to take

I’m an absolute beginner

But I’m absolutely sane

As long as we’re together

The rest can go to hell

I absolutely love you

But we’re absolute beginners

With eyes completely open

But nervous all the same

If our love song

Could fly over mountains

Could laugh at the ocean

Just like the films

There’s no reason

To feel all the hard times

To lay down the hard lines

It’s absolutely true

Nothing much could happen

Nothing we can’t shake

Oh, we’re absolute beginners

With nothing much at stake

As long as you’re still smiling

There’s nothing more I need

I absolutely love you

But we’re absolute beginners

But if my love is your love

We’re certain to succeed

If our love song

Could fly over mountains

Sail over heartaches

Just like the films

If there’s reason

To feel all the hard times

To lay down the hard lines

It’s absolutely true

De 7″-versie, ha! ik heb het singletje gekocht in Galleywood, Essex. Onvergetelijk…



1986

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jack de Nijs for Anefo / Anefo – Nationaal Archief, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27897156